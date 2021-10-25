It’s Flemish week at Dubai Expo 2020

“The UAE is an important trade partner for Belgian businesses” says Kris Put of Flanders Investment & Trade. “It is worth 2.5 billion euros in exports each year.”

“Flanders is well known in Dubai thanks to big projects involving Flemish companies like De Nul, DEME and Besix, but also thanks to our SMEs including those active in horse racing”.

Mobility and sustainability are the themes of Expo Dubai 2020. “Dubai is gearing up for a sustainability switch” insists Kris Put. “People at the highest level are convinced buildings need to be insulated against the heat”.

Seven billion euros was invested in the Expo site and in providing access. 25 million visitors were expected in only six months. The Expo had to be postponed due to the pandemic and restrictions still apply. Still 11 million visitors have seen the Expo.