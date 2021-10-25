Walking football: it’s a goal!
Flemish sports agency Football Flanders today staged a walking football tournament in Londerzeel (Flemish Brabant). Walking football is a variant of association football aimed at involving over 50s, who for some reason or other are unable to play according to the usual rules. Running is not permitted.
The Old Stars’ event involved short five aside bouts on a small pitch. Walking football is still relatively unknown in Flanders, but Football Flanders believes its slogan ‘There’s no age on scoring’ could yield impressive results and generate increasing interest among over 55s.