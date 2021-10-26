“5,300 new cases a day, 115 daily hospitalisations”

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 22 October, 5,300 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 75% on the week.

In the week to 25 October on average 115 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 56% on the week.

1,275 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 39% on the week. 264 patients are in intensive care.

In the week to 22 October on average 13 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 13% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 25,889 deaths have been linked to Covid.