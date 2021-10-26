“5,300 new cases a day, 115 daily hospitalisations”
The number of people testing positive for coronavirus has risen sharply in recent days. Deaths and hospitalisations for Covid are all up figures from the Belgian health science institute Sciensano show.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 22 October, 5,300 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 75% on the week.
In the week to 25 October on average 115 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 56% on the week.
1,275 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 39% on the week. 264 patients are in intensive care.
In the week to 22 October on average 13 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 13% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 25,889 deaths have been linked to Covid.