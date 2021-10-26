Drug probe: “Hundred properties raided, mainly in Brussels”

The raids were made possible after police gained access to messages sent via encrypted Sky ECC telephones in Operation Sky.

Police were able to read encrypted messages sent by suspected drug traffickers for several years. The investigation triggered a series of spectacular arrests in March. The police are providing a follow-up by dismantling several drug networks and making arrests.

Ten people several of whom worked for port companies were arrested in Antwerp on Monday. They are suspected of bringing drugs into the country via the port. A major drugs gang was dismantled too following arrests at several locations.

With the police action shifting to Brussels the Albanian mafia is believed to be in the investigators’ sights.

The Albanian mafia is playing a growing role in cocaine trafficking through the port of Antwerp and people trafficking to the UK in which Belgium is a transit country. In March of last year Belgian investigators travelled to Albania to strengthen co-operation with their Albanian colleagues.