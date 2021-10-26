Firefighters realise Melissa’s last wish: to see her sons on the pitch

Melissa is bedridden and spending most of her time in a hospital bed. It seemed impossible to get her to attend her sons’ match in person, but Zwevezele firefighters pulled out all the stops to ensure that Melissa could see Rhûne and Senne in action one last time. For the occasion Melissa’s eldest served as match referee.

“It was her last wish” says Peter Vanzieleghem of the youth wing of KSKV Zwevezele, the lads’ club. Melissa’s youngest plays with the U15s, her eldest with the U17s.

“Our friends at the fire service did a splendid job! They placed a small tent on the margin of the pitch. That way Melissa was sheltered. They collected her from home by ambulance and brought her here. We filmed the entire match so she could follow proceedings on a small screen too”.

“Zwevezele was playing a neighbouring team: Ardooie. Because matters could get a bit emotional everybody had been informed. Everybody bumped fists with Melissa. It left a big impression on the woman, who returned home so pleased. Many tears flowed in that family that day!”

“The home team won 3-1. Senne’s teammates tried to allow him to score, but he didn’t quite pull that off.”