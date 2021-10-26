Is the Covid Safe Ticket working in Brussels?
The introduction of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) seems to be having an impact on vaccination levels in the Belgian and Flemish capital. Last week the number of Brusselers getting a first jab shot up by over a quarter. The new vaccinations take the first shot vaccination rate to 70% of adults. “That was the initial target” says Inge Neven of the Brussels health service, who co-ordinates action against corona in Brussels.
Flanders is the European champ when it comes to vaccination levels. 91.4% of adults are fully vaccinated. 92.2% had at least one shot.
Brussels has been lagging behind with 69.5% of adults with at least one jab and only 67.1% of adults fully vaccinated.
Unlike in Flanders today in Brussels you need to produce your Covid Safe Ticket in hospitality, at the gym and many other locations if you want to get in. “The introduction of the CST seems to be having a slight impact” says Neven. “Requiring the CST to get in at many places seems to have convinced more and more Brusselers to get the jab”.
“Last week the number of people getting their first jab rose a full 26%. That’s 11,000 doses in all a week. The vaccination administering rate is back to August levels”.
“Admittedly, this isn’t the big jump in vaccinations we witnessed in France when the CST was introduced there, but we are immunising 1% of Brusselers every week. If we can continue like this – it is a bit slow – we are making progress and I am happy with the rise.”