“Non-urgent medical care will be postponed”

With 260 Covid patients in critical care it’s looking likely more ICU beds will soon have to be set aside for Covid patients. In Phase 1A , the next stage, 500 of the country’s 2,000 Intensive Care Unit beds are reserved for Covid patients.

Van der Auwera estimates that within two to three weeks over 500 patients will need ICU beds.



“We are witnessing the consequences of the relaxations that kicked in at the beginning of October. The minute Phase 1A is declared and over 300 beds are reserved for Covid patients there will be an impact on non-urgent medical care. Hopefully this will only be temporary”.



The health chief warns that the impact of Tuesday’s measures will only be clear within a number of weeks: “That’s why we have warned hospitals to prepare to set aside more ICU beds for Covid patients.”



