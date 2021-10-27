Belgium only meets 1 of the EU’s 3 climate goals

Belgium still has a mountain to climb with regard to renewable energy and energy efficiency. The European Environment Agency that drafted the report said all countries managed to meet at least one climate goal, though two countries seem to have performed poorly on two of the three goals”.

This was a reference to Belgium and Bulgaria.

The EU wanted a 20% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2020 compared to 1990 levels. Renewables and energy efficiency had to be increased by 20% too.

Greenhouse gas emissions are down 30%, though the pandemic may have boosted the downward trend. Renewables now make up 21.3% of the EU’s energy source, while the agency argues that the pandemic proved to be an incentive for energy efficiency.

Becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 is the EU’s target. Emissions are to be cut by 55% by 2030, but the environment agency warns that under present policy only a 41% reduction will be achieved. The prediction doesn’t take account of the European commission’s ‘Fit for 55’ package that will allow member states to take greater action in the fight against climate change.