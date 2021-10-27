Beware of tax returns phishing email!

Phishing in the practice when fraudsters send you emails or texts containing a link in the hope that you will provide confidential information that will allow them to defraud you. The email being sent out promises that your annual tax statement is available in your e-Box and enquires about your bank details.

The emails are being sent from myebox.noreply@bosa.fgov.be.

The government says the emails are exceptionally convincing and as a result even more dangerous than usual. It is asking the public at large to be extra careful when hitting on links contained in emails.

The government adds that emails from My e-Box will address you by name and not by “Dear Sir, Madam” or “Dear Citizen”. My e-Box will never request bank or user details. It may request CSAM digital keys.

If you are suspicious about an email, go to https://myebox.be and check if you really did receive a new message.

Suspicious emails can be reported to the Centre for Cybersecurity at verdacht@safeonweb.be.