Corona latest: hospitalisations rise to 121 a day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 23 October, 5,555 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up a whopping 76% on the week.

On average 121 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 53% on the week.

1,312 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 39% on the week. 260 patients are in intensive care. That’s an increase of 13%. 124 patients are on a ventilator.

In the week to 23 October on average 14 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 16% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 25,914 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 65,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 23 October. The figure is sharply up on the week. 8.7% of tests came back positive.