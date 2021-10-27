Luc’s being locked up in his living room

Luc is recovering from lymphoma. It’s a type of cancer. Last weekend he had a great night out at the Schlager Festival in Hasselt, but wider use of the CST means even visiting a pub or restaurant are now off the menu. Getting tested each time is far too expensive and time consuming!

“I’d have to make an appointment with my doctor every time. She would not be amused. She’s already inundated.”

“I’ve already had six chemo sessions. I’ve followed immunotherapy. My immune system is weakened and that’s why I can’t get the jab. My doctor says it will have to wait till February”.

“My greatest wish is to be vaccinated, but medically it’s a non-starter. My wife did get the jab, but we’re now being prohibited from sharing a glass or a meal down the pub. I feel like I’m being punished”.

Luc says he has no option but to lock himself up at home for the next few months just like all the others in his situation.