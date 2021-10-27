Mayor with Covid on TV under investigation

It was Flemish interior minister Somers (liberal), who ordered the investigation into the behaviour of the mayor of Oudsbergen that will be conducted by the provincial governor: “I will ask the mayor what exactly happened” said Governor Lantmeeters. “I will myself look into what exactly happened and get back to the interior minister. He will then decide whether any infringement of the rules and regs occurred and will be able to make up his mind about whether any further action is needed. I think this can be sorted within eight days.”