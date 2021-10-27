Van Aert and Kopecky crowned as Flandrien and Flandrienne of the Year

For Van Aert this is the third win in a row. 2020 was a good year for the rider. Van Aert won two stages in the Tirreno-Adriatico and finished second. Earlier in the year he won Flemish classic Ghent-Wevelgem as well as the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands. He triumphed at the Belgian championships and was the first rider to equal Merckx’s achievement of winning a mass sprint, a mountain stage and a race against the clock in the same Tour de France. Van Aert won silver at the Tokyo Olympics and at the world championships.

Lotte Kopecky won the title for the second year in a row. It was above all at the Belgian championships that Kopecky shone as the leading light in Belgian women’s cycling extending her championship title in the road race and time trial.

After a disappointing Olympics the Antwerpian raced to land the world championship title in the points race at the world indoor cycling championships in Roubaix.