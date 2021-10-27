Vlaams Belang slates ‘Pass Society”

“Making the CST mandatory in a region where 92% of adults are fully vaccinated is not a public health measure. It is a failure of policy. We will oppose it tooth and nail” the party insisted.

Barbara Pas, Vlaams Belang floor leader in the lower house of the federal parliament, said the introduction of the CST, also known as the Corona Pass, formed a serious infringement of countless fundamental liberties: “First and foremost citizens should not have to check one another in this way. This is a job for the police. Secondly, medical confidentiality is being thrown to the lions. Thirdly, the right to free choice is a central pillar of our society, certainly when we are talking about physical integrity”.

On the one hand the government is allowing citizens to decide for themselves whether or not they are vaccinated, but “on the other hand it is more than ready to punish ‘undesirables’ in all sorts of ways” Ms Pas concluded.