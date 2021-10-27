Spectacular migrant chopper rescue amid windfarm
Twenty-four migrants transiting Belgian waters on their way to the United Kingdom were rescued off Port Zeebrugge today. The migrants hadn’t been making much headway on their journey across the English Channel. After two days in a tiny boat they decided to call the coast guard.
The rescue operation was complicated by the fact the migrant boat had strayed too close to wind turbines generating renewable power. The wind turbines had to be halted to allow a helicopter to approach the vessel. The migrants were then ferried to Zeebrugge Hospital for a check-up.