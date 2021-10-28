Inflation rate exceeds 4 percent to reach a 13-year high

Life in October was 4.16 percent more expensive than in October last year. The figure is even more impressive when compared to last month's inflation rate: 1.3 percentage points extra in October, an increase that hasn't been seen since the eighties.

It is crystal clear that energy prices are the cause of the latest increase. "Energy in itself is seeing an inflation rate of 30.86 percent, accounting for 2.62 percentage points of the latest inflation rate", the federal Economy Department explained.

Natural gas and electricity have become a lot more expensive, but diesel and gasoline, heating oil, meat, restaurants and pubs, dairy products and vehicles also cost more now.

Prices for some products have gone down, meanwhile: non-alcoholic drinks and many food items have become cheaper for the 9th successive month.