Number of hospital admissions climbs to 125 per day

The total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals (1,379 to be precise) is 38 percent up on the week. The number of patients in intensive care (255) is 6 percent up, figures supplied by the health institute Sciensano show.

From 19 to 24 October, 5,691 persons tested positive for Covid each day, a spike of 75 percent on the week. The positivity rate has climbed to 8.8 percent.

The number of Covid fatalities has climbed to 15 people per day on average.