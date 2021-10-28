Number of hospital admissions climbs to 125 per day
Over the past week, 125 corona patients were admitted to hospital each day on average. The figure is 43 percent up on the week. There are almost 1,400 corona patients staying in hospital now, of whom 255 are in a bad way.
The total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals (1,379 to be precise) is 38 percent up on the week. The number of patients in intensive care (255) is 6 percent up, figures supplied by the health institute Sciensano show.
From 19 to 24 October, 5,691 persons tested positive for Covid each day, a spike of 75 percent on the week. The positivity rate has climbed to 8.8 percent.
The number of Covid fatalities has climbed to 15 people per day on average.