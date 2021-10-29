Long queues at Brussels Airport due to industrial action: "Please come early'"

The action at Brussels Airport started around 5.30 this morning. Police scrutinised passports of passengers travelling outside the Schengen area, which triggered waiting times of 1 to 1.5 hours.

Today is the busiest day at Brussels Airport in a long time, after a long Covid spell and with the autumn holidays starting tomorrow. Nathalie Pierard of Brussels said that some departures were delayed to give everyone the chance to catch the plane. This morning, the action focused on flights outside Schengen, but this may change during the course of the day. Pierard called on travellers "to come early" to avoid problems.

More industrial action could be taken in the next days.

