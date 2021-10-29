Visit the legendary "Orient Express" in Train World

The exhibition is part of the biannual Europalia festival. It was written in the stars that the 27th edition of Europalia, "Trains and Tracks", would have to include the famous "Orient Express", a luxury train that was originally set up in 1883 to link Paris with Constantinople.

It was the Belgian "Compangie Internationale des Wagons-Lits", founded in 1876 by the Liège businessman Georges Nagelmackers that built the first train. The Orient Express also featured in one of Agatha Christie's crime novels "Murder on the Orient Express."

Get a taste of old splendour in Trainworld, and watch the promotion video below as an appetizer. The exhibition runs until 17 April and boasts two carriages: the Riviera, which had a restaurant (from 1927) and the luxury carriage Pullman built in 1929.