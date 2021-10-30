70% of hospitalised Covid patients are vaccinated, but the vaccines are working

333 patients were in a Flemish hospital with Covid between 16 and 22 October. 70.9% were fully vaccinated. 29.1% were not. However, the facts still show that people with Covid who are unvaccinated end up in hospital more quickly than patients who are fully vaccinated. In Flanders over 90% of adults are fully vaccinated and this group is far larger than the group of unvaccinated people.

Look at Belgium as a whole are the figure for the same period shows 54% of Covid patients in hospital were fully vaccinated, a reflection of the lower vaccination rates in some parts of the country.

The figures also show that overall and compared with earlier waves fewer people are ending up in hospital when they catch Covid. The number of hospitalisations during the current fourth wave is markedly lower than during the three previous waves. Hospitalisations, admissions to ICUs and the number of patients on a ventilator are all far lower as this Sciensano chart shows.

