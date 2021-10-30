Belgian Waffle Ride brings taste of Belgium to Kansas

The gravel races are an initiative of the American entrepreneur Michael Marckx. The first edition was held in San Diego in 2012 and was followed by races in Utah and North Carolina. This year Belgian cycling madness moves to Kansas. The inclusion of the word ‘waffle’ in the name is easily explained: it’s the first thing Americans think of when you say ‘Belgium’.

Participants can choose from three routes: the Waffle Ride for diehards over 111.1 miles, the Wafer over 111.1 km and the Wanna over 36.2 miles.

Before the start of the race riders can indulge themselves with a waffle. Some 3,000 are expected to be consumed tomorrow. Every rider who completes the route will receive a Badass beer that is supposed to taste of Belgium too.