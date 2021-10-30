Climate train pulls out of Brussels bound for Glasgow
A couple of hours ago a special climate train drew out of Brussels South station. The high-speed train started its journey in Amsterdam and is making its way to Glasgow (Scotland) for the COP26 climate conference with several hundred climate activists and politicians on board. Travelling by train generates fewer CO2 emissions than a journey by airplane.
Anuna De Wever, environmental activist of Youth for Climate: “It’s important to go by train because everybody can come. Of course there are numerous activists from the southern hemisphere who can’t travel all the way by train, but we’re travelling from western Europe. Glasgow is close by; we can travel by train. We’re refusing to fly! Irrespective of the fact that we’re travelling as a group of activists this is our message: think twice before you take the plane”.