Climate train pulls out of Brussels bound for Glasgow

Anuna De Wever, environmental activist of Youth for Climate: “It’s important to go by train because everybody can come. Of course there are numerous activists from the southern hemisphere who can’t travel all the way by train, but we’re travelling from western Europe. Glasgow is close by; we can travel by train. We’re refusing to fly! Irrespective of the fact that we’re travelling as a group of activists this is our message: think twice before you take the plane”.