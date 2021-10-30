Coastal tourism: “up to 40% cancellations due to CST”

The cancellations started flooding in after Belgium’s consultative committee agreed to require the pass that shows protection from coronavirus last Tuesday.

“It started on Wednesday after the government had announced on Tuesday that the CST would be required in hospitality from Monday onwards. We’ve had quite a few cancellations” says Bart Belens, who represents hospitality from Middelkerke to De Haan. “Our mailbox was inundated with queries. When we told people the CST was needed, they cancelled.”

“It depends a lot on where people come from. In hotels we’ve seen a lot of cancellations from Wallonia, Brussels and Germany.”

“Every time the government takes a decision, we’ve seen an enormous impact on tourism. Despite everything we are still pleased. It could have been a lot stricter. We are allowed to stay open. No physical distancing is required, only the CST.”

“It’s been hard for eighteen months now. This now adds to it. We seemed to be getting our heads above water. Things were getting back to normal. Now it will be difficult once again.”

Still, the Flemish coast is looking forward to a busy 4-day weekend. The West Flemish tourism authority speaks of up to half a million day-trippers at the start of the halfterm break. Unfortunately no rail services are running between Bruges and Ostend for the entire break, but there are buses.