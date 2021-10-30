Corona latest: over 1,500 patients in hospital

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 26 October, 6,535 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 62% on the week. The number of new cases continues to rise, but the rise is less pronounced than in recent days

In the week to 29 October on average 135 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 32% on the week.

1,511 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up by 36% on the week. 276 patients are in intensive care.

In the week to 26 October on average 17 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 33% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 25,994 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 70,800 tests are carried out each day in the week to 26 October. The figure is up 31% on the week. 9.2% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.22. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 122 others and the epidemic is widening.

75% of Belgium’s population is now fully vaccinated.