Man shot dead by police: ”3, 4 shots fired”

Police attended a property in Beringen on Friday evening after a “disturbing situation” had been reported.

“When the police rang the doorbell, the situation soon escalated” says Pieter Strauven of Limburg prosecutors. “A man had armed himself with a knife and formed an immediate threat to the police officers. One of the officers fired his weapon at the victim three or four times. The victim was dead at the scene.”

Federal judicial police from the province are conducting an enquiry into the exact circumstances of the shooting. Police watchdog Committee P to has been informed. The victim is believed to have had mental issues.



Forensic scientists and a weapons expert attended the scene last night. A post-mortem is being carried out on the victim. Witness statements are also being taken.