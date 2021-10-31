Boy rescued from drowning dies

The two youngsters aged 6 and 11 had jumped into the water to retrieve their ball. They failed to get back out of the water of their own accord due to the cold.

The 11-year-old was suffering from hypothermia, but survived. His 6-year-old brother needed to be reanimated and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The pond that exists to provide water in the case of a fire was treacherously cold and has now claimed two lives.