Climate change: Belgian PM vows to weaponise EU trade policy

Ahead of his trip the Belgian leader defended the climate policies of Belgium and the EU. The bloc is playing a pioneering role, he says. He believes the real question is how far other trading nations like China, the US and Australia will go in taking climate measures.

“That’s the big issue for Glasgow: not what Europe is doing, but how we succeed in getting other countries to go along. The mechanisms to achieve this exist. We must weaponise our trade policy by saying if you wish to export products to Europe that can be produced here in a less polluting way, then we will tax you because we want a level playing field.”