Mieke was stabbed 101 times: police launch appeal

Detectives organised a special surgery at the local rectory yesterday. Members of the public could also phone in to report any information that might be relevant.

59-year-old Mieke was stabbed to death in her home nearly a year ago. Nothing was stolen from the property. Nearly a year on the murder remains unsolved. DNA research has allowed a male suspect to be singled out. 435 DNA samples have been taken, but so far, the suspect has not been identified.

Detectives now intend to examine all tips thoroughly in the hope of solving this slaying. A golden tip is yet to materialise. Detectives are keeping their tip line open for the time being.