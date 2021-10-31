New seal information centre at Sea Life

Sanna Wammes, who adopted twelve seals and as a result paid for part of their care, was given the honour of opening the new centre. Here you can watch videos showing how seals are rescued and returned to the North Sea. Children can play games that help them to learn more about these remarkable animals.

“I’m so honoured” Sanna told VRT. “I adopted my first seal way back in2014, when I was ten years old. They just gave me a guided tour of the centre. It really looks great fun. I saw the seals that I adopted on screen! It’s great to see all this information packed into this space!”

At the centre you can learn about the differences between the common and the grey seal.

Se Life manager Michelle Hoeneveld explains: “We want to explain why we rescue seals, how the rescue takes place and how seals are returned to the North Sea. We’ve provided an overview of all the seals that we rescued since 1998. You can look them up by name and see all the relevant information”.

Over 23 years Sea Life rescued over 550 seals in distress.