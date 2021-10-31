PFAS pollution: 3M goes to court after partial shutdown order
Chemicals firm 3M is appealing the decision to shut down part of its production at its plant in Zwijndrecht (Antwerp Province). The Flemish environment inspection ordered the partial closure saying the company wasn’t providing sufficient information about the presence of hazardous PFAS chemicals in its emissions.
3M is taking the matter to the council of state, Belgium’s highest administrative court. The multinational says it always shared all the information it had and is continuing to co-operate with the authorities. The appeal doesn’t mean the affected production lines can continue to operate. They need to be shut down.