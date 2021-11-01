A damp and chilly All Saints’ Day

In coastal areas rain could be accompanied by thunder. Maximum temperatures will reach no higher than 9°C on the High Fens and 13°C in central areas. Winds will be moderate to locally quite strong with gusts of up to between 50 and 60 km/h.

There will be some showers on Monday evening with the weather becoming dryer on Monday night. Temperatures will fall to between 3°C and 8°C.

Tuesday will be pretty much the same as today with cloudy weather with some showers and the possibility of thunderstorms in coastal areas. It should become dryer by the afternoon. Top temperatures will reach no higher than between 5°C and 11°C.

On Wednesday there will be some cloud with the possibility of showers and localised thunder. Temperatures will reach no higher than 5°C on the High Fens and 11°C in coastal areas.

Yet more of the same is forecast for Thursday with temperatures no reaching any higher than 10°C.

It will become drier and brighter from Friday with a pleasant sunny day forecast for next Sunday.