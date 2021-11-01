Centre of Flemish Brabant town floods yet again after Sunday’s heavy rain

During the past year Halle has suffered flooding on several occasions. On Sunday the main shopping street in the town that is around 15 kilometres southwest of Brussels was submerged under around 15 centimetres of flood water. Damage remained limited though as most shops were open for a “Shopping Sunday” and most shopkeepers and their staff were able to take measures to keep the water out of their stores.

However, two shops did suffer flooding. The Mayor of Halle Marc Snoeck (socialist) told VRT News that “We are going to order new water baffles and hand them out free of charge to the traders that don't currently have any of their own. In addition to this the town authority is working on a structural solution to deal with the flooding. Mr Snoeck added that “We have commissioned a study that should have been completed by the end of the year. The study will indicate whether a buffer basin should be built a bit further up in Halle. However, doing this would take time”.