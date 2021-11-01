Centre of Flemish Brabant town floods yet again after Sunday’s heavy rain
The heavy rain on Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening caused flooding in the centre of the Flemish Brabant town of Halle. The centre of Halle has suffered flooding several times this year and the local authority is looking for a structural solution to deal with the issue. As shops in Halle town centre were open for special “Shopping Sunday” most traders were able to act in time to prevent the flood water from getting into their shops.
However, two shops did suffer flooding. The Mayor of Halle Marc Snoeck (socialist) told VRT News that “We are going to order new water baffles and hand them out free of charge to the traders that don't currently have any of their own. In addition to this the town authority is working on a structural solution to deal with the flooding. Mr Snoeck added that “We have commissioned a study that should have been completed by the end of the year. The study will indicate whether a buffer basin should be built a bit further up in Halle. However, doing this would take time”.