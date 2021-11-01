Covid Safe Ticket required for bar and restaurant visits in Flanders and Wallonia from today

When the Brussels Capital Region introduced the measure in mid-October, Wallonia said that it would follow suit from 1 November. After last Tuesday’s Consultative Committee meeting it was announced that Flanders would also be introducing the measure from today.

The Covid Safe Ticket pass will also be needed to attend indoor events where at least 200 people are present and outside events attended by 400 people or more. Those organising events with fewer participants than this can opt to implement the measure at their event if they see fit.

A CST will not be needed to use public transport or to enter shops or shopping malls. Here face coverings are mandatory across the country anyway. The mandatory wearing of face coverings had been scrapped in Flanders, but after last week's Consultative Committee meeting it was announced that the rule would be reintroduced again in Flemish shops from today.

The CST is also not required to enter your workplace, go to school, access public services (town hall, etc) or to attend event that have been given authorisation by the local authority to be CST-free.