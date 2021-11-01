Flemish authorities have received 31 million euro in claims for damage caused by July’s rain and flooding

The figures come from the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) in a written answer to a question posed by the leader of Christian democrat group in the Flemish Parliament Peter van Rompuy.

The Flemish Government has started the proceedings that are necessary to get the flooding officially recognised as a disaster. As part of this those that had suffered damage of loss as result of the flooding and the heavy had until 14 September to register their claim.

Claims totalling 12.76 million euro have been made for damage caused by flooding, while claims amounting to a total figure of 18.99 million euro have been made for damage caused by the extremely heavy rain. Those that made the claims are from 162 of the 300 Flemish municipalities.

Mr Van Rompuy told the press agency Belga that the protocol that is in place between the insurers and the Flemish Government is very good thing given the urgency with which payment of the claims needs to be made. Under the terms of the protocol the insurance companies will pay out not only the part of the claim that is covered by the claimant’s fire insurance, but also damage covered by the Flemish Disaster Fund. The insurance companies will be refunded by the Disaster Fund at a later date.

This means that victims will be compensated for the damage and loss they have suffered all in one go rather than having to wait for two separate payments.

Last week the insurance industry federation Assuralia said that claims totalling 74.6 million euro had been made by its members’ customers that had suffered flooding or rain/hail-related damage in July. The Flemish Government will foot the bill for 28 million euro of this with the insurance companies paying the remaining 46.6 million euro.