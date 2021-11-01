Union top after victory over AA Gent
As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening a 2-4 win against KV Oostende was enough to see KV Mechelen move up into the top four. Saturday saw victories for Charleroi and Club Brugge as well as a first win of the season for bottom club Beerschot. Meanwhile, Standard de Liège drew 1-1 at home against KV Kortrijk.
On Sunday there were goals a plenty in KRC Genk’s 2-6 away win against Zulte Waregem. Royal Antwerp FC won away too, beating Cercle Brugge 0-1.
RSC Anderlecht came back from being two goals down at home against OH Leuven to clinch a 2-2 drew. Anderlecht that played the last 20 minutes of the game with just 10 men, scored their equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time. A second Anderlecht player was sent of a couple of minutes later for hands inside the box. However, OH Leuven were unable to score from the resulting penalty.
It is slowly dawning on the “big clubs” that newly promoted Union Saint-Gilliose’s success is not a flash in the pan. After 13 games the Brussels club tops the league after a 0-2 win away at AA Gent.
The weekend’s results
KV Oostende 2 – 4 KV Mechelen
Sporting Charleroi 3 – 0 KAS Eupen
Standard de Liège 1 – 1 KV Kortrijk
Beerschot 3 – 0 RFC Seraing
Sint-Truiden 1 – 2 Club Brugge
Zulte Waregem 2 – 6 KRC Genk
Cercle Brugge 0 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC
RSC Anderlecht 2 – 2 Oud Heverlee Leuven
KAA Gent 0 – 2 Union Saint Gilloise
The league table after 13 games
1)Union Saint-Gilloise – 28 points
2.Club Brugge – 27 points
3.Royal Antwerp FC – 24 points
4.KV Mechelen – 23 points
5.Sporting Charleroi – 23 points
6.RSC Anderlecht – 21 points
7.KRC Genk – 20 points
8.KAS Eupen – 20 points
9.KV Kortrijk – 19 points
10. KAA Gent – 17 points
11.KV Oostende – 17 points
12.Standard de Liège – 16 points
13. Sint-Truiden – 15 points
14.OH Leuven – 14 points
15. Zulte Waregem - 13 points
16.RFC Seraing – 12 points
17.Cercle Brugge – 9 points
18.Beerschot – 5 points