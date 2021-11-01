Sports
Union top after victory over AA Gent

As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening a 2-4 win against KV Oostende was enough to see KV Mechelen move up into the top four. Saturday saw victories for Charleroi and Club Brugge as well as a first win of the season for bottom club Beerschot. Meanwhile, Standard de Liège drew 1-1 at home against KV Kortrijk. 

On Sunday there were goals a plenty in KRC Genk’s 2-6 away win against Zulte Waregem. Royal Antwerp FC won away too, beating Cercle Brugge 0-1. 

RSC Anderlecht came back from being two goals down at home against OH Leuven to clinch a 2-2 drew. Anderlecht that played the last 20 minutes of the game with just 10 men, scored their equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time. A second Anderlecht player was sent of a couple of minutes later for hands inside the box. However, OH Leuven were unable to score from the resulting penalty. 

It is slowly dawning on the “big clubs” that newly promoted Union Saint-Gilliose’s success is not a flash in the pan. After 13 games the Brussels club tops the league after a 0-2 win away at AA Gent. 

The weekend’s results

KV Oostende 2 – 4 KV Mechelen

Sporting Charleroi 3 – 0 KAS Eupen

Standard de Liège 1 – 1 KV Kortrijk

Beerschot 3 – 0 RFC Seraing

Sint-Truiden 1 – 2 Club Brugge

Zulte Waregem 2 – 6 KRC Genk

Cercle Brugge 0 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC

RSC Anderlecht 2 – 2 Oud Heverlee Leuven

KAA Gent 0 – 2 Union Saint Gilloise 

The league table after 13 games

1)Union Saint-Gilloise – 28 points

2.Club Brugge – 27 points

3.Royal Antwerp FC – 24 points

4.KV Mechelen – 23 points

5.Sporting Charleroi – 23 points

6.RSC Anderlecht – 21 points

7.KRC Genk – 20 points

8.KAS Eupen – 20 points

9.KV Kortrijk – 19 points

10. KAA Gent – 17 points

11.KV Oostende – 17 points

12.Standard de Liège – 16 points

13. Sint-Truiden – 15 points

14.OH Leuven – 14 points

15. Zulte Waregem - 13 points

16.RFC Seraing – 12 points

17.Cercle Brugge – 9 points

18.Beerschot – 5 points

 

