Union top after victory over AA Gent

On Sunday there were goals a plenty in KRC Genk’s 2-6 away win against Zulte Waregem. Royal Antwerp FC won away too, beating Cercle Brugge 0-1.

RSC Anderlecht came back from being two goals down at home against OH Leuven to clinch a 2-2 drew. Anderlecht that played the last 20 minutes of the game with just 10 men, scored their equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time. A second Anderlecht player was sent of a couple of minutes later for hands inside the box. However, OH Leuven were unable to score from the resulting penalty.

It is slowly dawning on the “big clubs” that newly promoted Union Saint-Gilliose’s success is not a flash in the pan. After 13 games the Brussels club tops the league after a 0-2 win away at AA Gent.