Flemish Environment Agency to carry out research into PFAS levels in groundwater

The Flemish Environment Agency has a network of 200 measuring stations across Flanders from which sample will be taken and analysed.

The Flemish Environment Minister’s Spokesman Andy Pieters told VRT News that “In the past groundwater was checked for the presence of PFAS, but only at hotspots, like 3M and the De Naeyer paper factory in Willebroek. This is the first time that samples from all measuring station will be analysed to provide is will a global picture”.

The initiative is part of a wider PFAS action plan that was launched by the Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) early last year. The EU has asked its member states to carryout tests on water quality. These are already mandatory for surface water and will soon also be so for groundwater. In Belgium the regions (Flanders, Wallonia, and the Brussels-Capital Region) are responsible for carrying out such tests.