Man City players to honour East Flemish fan assaulted by Club Brugge hooligans

Ahead of Wednesday evening’s Champions League game between Manchester City and Club Brugge in Manchester the City players and staff will take a moment to offer their support and encouragement to the 63-year-old from Ninove.

The assault on the man happened at the Drongen Service Station on the E40 motorway, near Ghent. The man was returning home from City’s Champion’s League fixture against Club Brugge in Bruges.

Manchester City made light work of the Belgian Champions and a group of Club Brugge supporters decided to take out their frustration on the 63-year-old City fan that had stopped at the service station to get something to eat. Such was the ferocity of the assault that he was in a life-threatening condition for time.

Club Brugge have soundly condemned the actions of those that carried out the attack. On top of any sentences handed out by the courts they can expend lengthy bans from attending football matches.