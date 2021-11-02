Several people injured after falling down a grid while waiting outside a Brussels vaccination centre

The metal grid cover outside the centre on the Doktor Zamenhoflaan gave way and those unfortunate enough to have been standing on top of it fell between 3 and 4 meters into the drainage ditch below.

Walter Derieuw of the Brussels Fire Service told VRT News that the Fire Service, a medical emergency team and three ambulances were at the scene quickly to help free those that had fallen into the ditch and offer medical assistance where necessary. Four people were taken to hospital for treatment. None of them were seriously injured.