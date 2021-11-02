Suspended prison sentence for Limburg badger-clubber

The act of extreme animal cruelty took place on 7 April this year. Hikers saw the man clubbing a badger that was lying on the ground in a snow-covered field. They took photographs that they published on social media. This unleashed a storm of protest, and a police investigation was launched.

The badger was still alive when it was taken to the Nature Assistance Centre in Oudsbergen (Limburg). The unfortunate animal died two days later. An autopsy found that the badger had suffered back injuries and had grazes around its mouth. The man still maintains that he didn’t hit the badger. He says that he simply wanted to see whether it was still alive and had poked it with a stick. When the image of him hitting the badger with the stick went viral, he gave himself up to police.

At the trial the Judge said that the badger was already ill and didn’t die only a result of having been hit with the stick. He sentenced the man, who is from Wellen (Limburg), to a 4-month suspended prison sentence and fined him 800 euro. The man was also ordered to pay a total of 3,625 euro in compensation to three nature protection organisations that were civil parties in the case.