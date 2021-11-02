US Centre for Disease Control advises Americans against travel to Belgium

The 7-day daily average for new coronavirus infections in Belgium currently exceeds 6,000 and the number of people with COVID-19 that are currently being cared for in the country’s hospital is at its highest level since May. The statement reads “Avoid travel to Belgium. Because of the current situation in Belgium, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants”.

The Centre for Disease control uses a four-level scale to define risk from infection in a given country. On Monday the CDC put Belgium at level 4, the highest risk level.

Meanwhile, our neighbours Franc and The Netherlands remain at level 3, as does Spain.