Corona latest: 150 hospitalisations a day, 7,640 new cases

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 31 October, 7,640 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 37% on the week. The number of new cases continues to rise, but the rise is less pronounced than in recent days

In the week to 31 October on average 150 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 24% on the week.

1,788 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up by 36% on the week. 332 patients are in intensive care.

In the week to 31 October on average 20 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 34% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 26,061 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 83,115 tests are carried out each day in the week to 31 October. The figure is up 27% on the week. 9.6% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.12 – down from 1.22. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 112 others and the epidemic is still widening.

74% of Belgium’s population is now fully vaccinated.