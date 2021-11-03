Former boxer and Elsene alderman becomes minister in Guinea

The 50-year-old socialist politician is of Guinean heritage, but currently lives in Belgium. He holds dual nationality. He first came to prominence as a boxer, but after his boxing career turned to politics. Since the coup in Guinee in September Diallo made it clear he was willing to help his fellow countrymen.

“I don’t want to see my fellow countrymen die in the Mediterranean or end up as slaves in Libya. This is why after consulting family and my political party in Belgium I’ve decided to enter the government.”

One of Diallo’s tasks will be to help set up projects to give Guinean youngsters hope once again e.g. like revitalising football for youngsters in the country. Diallo is currently in Guinea but will return to Belgium soon to offer his resignation as Elsene alderman and explain his decision.

“I don’t want to end my commitment to Belgium, but the challenges Guinea faces is so enormous I couldn’t refuse the call.”