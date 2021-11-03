Leuven’s tallest landmark disappears for now
In Leuven (Flemish Brabant) the spire of the tower in the Sint-Maartensdal district, a social housing estate, is being taken down today. The operation is quite a challenge. The tower stands 115 metres tall making it the highest building in the Flemish Brabantine capital and a point of recognition for many of the locals.
The spire is being taken down for restauration with the help of a 123-metre mobile telescopic crane weighing 500 tons. Fortunately, for the good people of Leuven, the spire will be restored to the tower once it is completely renovated next year.
The Sint-Maartensdal estate was built during the Sixties by Renaat Braem, one of Belgium’s most important post-War architects, and remains an important part of our architectural heritage.