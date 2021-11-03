Leuven’s tallest landmark disappears for now

The spire is being taken down for restauration with the help of a 123-metre mobile telescopic crane weighing 500 tons. Fortunately, for the good people of Leuven, the spire will be restored to the tower once it is completely renovated next year.

The Sint-Maartensdal estate was built during the Sixties by Renaat Braem, one of Belgium’s most important post-War architects, and remains an important part of our architectural heritage.