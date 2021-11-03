Police raid military bases in anti-terrorism probe

Francophone broadcaster RTBF reports the Royal School for Non-Commissioned Officers in Sint-Truiden (Limburg) and bases in Heverlee (Flemish Brabant) and Florennes (Namur) were all raided and searched. Investigators are looking into the dissemination of far-right messages that could incite people to commit terrorist acts. Nobody was arrested this morning.



Federal prosecutors say that several computers and mobile phones were seized for examination. The computers and phones may contain far right messages. Several members of the Belgian armed forces and their relatives are suspected of disseminating such messages with the aim of inciting terrorist atrocities e.g. arson attacks and other forms of violence.

The probe follows the Jürgen Conings case. Conings was a member of the armed forces who went AWOL and whose body and a suicide note were found only a month later despite numerous intense search operations. Conings disappeared from the Leopoldsburg army base with weapons and ammunition.

No direct link to the present investigation has been established.

Prosecutors intend to provide more information in the course of the day.