Probe into porn shoot at church

The images leave little to the viewer’s imagination, but the identity of the couple isn’t yet clear. Local police drew up a police report with regard to the dissemination of pornographic material and public indecency.

The local vicar Jaak Janssen wasn’t aware of the shoot: “I wasn’t not au-fait with the exact modalities. The other priest, who works here, hadn’t been told either. I feel it is totally unacceptable. This isn’t just public indecency; it’s abuse of a church.”