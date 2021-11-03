Probe into porn shoot at church
Police are investigating a video that recently appeared on social media showing a couple making love by the altar of the St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Bree (Limburg). Local police initiated the investigation. The church authorities too are filing a complaint.
The images leave little to the viewer’s imagination, but the identity of the couple isn’t yet clear. Local police drew up a police report with regard to the dissemination of pornographic material and public indecency.
The local vicar Jaak Janssen wasn’t aware of the shoot: “I wasn’t not au-fait with the exact modalities. The other priest, who works here, hadn’t been told either. I feel it is totally unacceptable. This isn’t just public indecency; it’s abuse of a church.”