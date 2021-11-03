What climate action will Flanders take?

Against the backdrop of the Glasgow conference the Flemish government met again this morning to consider extra action to limit greenhouse gas emissions drastically. Flanders wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. Today, however, European goals are even stricter. By 2030 Belgium as a whole must cut greenhouse gas emissions by 47%. The Flemish government hasn’t yet decided whether to embrace this goal and how it will be achieved. Extra action will be needed in any case because there is already a danger Flanders won’t reach its existing goals.