Corona update: over 340 Covid patients in ICUs
The Belgian health science institute Sciensano reports that 343 Covid patients are currently being treated in critical care wards in hospital. The figure is the highest since the beginning of June and means that Phase 0 of the Covid hospitalisation plan has reached its limits. Under Phase 0 up to 15% of ICU beds can be set aside for Covid patients.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 31 October, according to Sciensano’s latest figures 7,758 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 36% on the week.
In the week to 3 November on average 164 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 31% on the week.
1,858 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up by 31% on the week. 343 patients are in intensive care.
On average 20 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 31% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 26,100 deaths have been linked to Covid.
On average 84,200 tests are carried out each day. The figure is up 25% on the week. 9.7% of tests came back positive.
Over 8.5 million people are now fully vaccinated. That works out at 86% of adults.
The increase in the number of Covid patients in ICUs is not unexpected given the rise in cases and hospitalisation. Critical care specialist Geert Meyfroidt of Leuven University Hospital says that thanks to vaccination the number of Covid patients in ICUs is not expected to take on the same proportions as in earlier waves, but their number is reaching levels that will have an impact on other care: “Our hope is the number will remain below 500 allowing a reasonable combination of Covid and non-Covid care”.