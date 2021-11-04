Corona update: over 340 Covid patients in ICUs

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 31 October, according to Sciensano’s latest figures 7,758 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 36% on the week.

In the week to 3 November on average 164 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 31% on the week.

1,858 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up by 31% on the week. 343 patients are in intensive care.

On average 20 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 31% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 26,100 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 84,200 tests are carried out each day. The figure is up 25% on the week. 9.7% of tests came back positive.

Over 8.5 million people are now fully vaccinated. That works out at 86% of adults.