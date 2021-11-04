Egg freezing: “It’s as if you have failed as a woman, but that’s not true”

“Young” egg cells can be used at a later date when due to age the quality of egg cells deteriorates. A survey shows that the women who are egg freezing are getting younger and are often unmarried.

Getting pregnant spontaneously or as a result of fertility treatment becomes more difficult when women turn 35. This is why many younger women are now turning to what is being called ‘social freezing’.

Camille is 36. She’s single now, after two long relationships, and she decided to get some of her egg cells frozen last year.

“When I became single once again, I realised I needed to act. I now have a peace of mind. It provides a guarantee for the future. I hope I won’t have to use it, but it gives me peace of mind.”

Camille objects to the term ‘social freezing’. “There wasn’t anything social about it” she told VRT. “It was a confronting experience sitting there alone in the waiting room. Luckily I received a lot of support from women busy with IVF”.

Camille hopes the eggs won’t be needed and she can get pregnant naturally after meeting the man of her dreams, but she’s a realist: “You don’t meet the perfect man every day of the week, but if I do, I don’t want this relationship to be under any pressure just because I want a child. I’m only 36. The frozen eggs are an insurance that could give me a second child.”

Camille is very open about the subject, but noticed it remains a difficult issue: “It remains a taboo. It’s as if you have failed as a woman, but that’s not true. Life doesn’t always go according to your plans. It was only when I was 34 that I wanted a child and a little later I was single once again.”