Homeowners face extra tax demand of up to 15,000 euros

Until now the area was designated as an industrial or farming area and all the homes were not really supposed to be there. The designation has now changed to residential area. This means residents have greater security in law, but also that the plot on which their home is built is far more valuable and more tax is due.

Antoon has just received a demand for 5,300 euros: “Some people have been living here for up to half a century. Some residents received a tax demand for 10,000 euros or more.”

The municipality concedes that at error may have occurred. Zwevegem was responsible for the decision to reclassify the land, but the local planning department was never told some houses had been here for ages. It’s on the basis of this department’s plans that the Flemish administration levied the extra charges. Residents have until January to appeal, but acting mayor Spincemaille has asked residents to hold back, while the matter is looked into first.