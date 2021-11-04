Patient in operating theatre sees operation cancelled

Critical care at the hospital is facing the pressures of a rising number of Covid patients. Patient Guy Van Rompaey: “I was already in the operating theatre when I was told I had to wait because my operation was being discussed. They must have decided the operation couldn’t go ahead. The operation was called off because there wasn’t room in critical care.”

It's not clear when Guy’s operation will be able to go ahead. “They told me I would hear news next week. I hope the operation will be in three weeks’ time” he says

Guy was supposed to have his operation in March, but that was delayed too due to a surge in Covid patients.

Leuven University Hospital says it always prefers to avoid operations being postponed but, in this case, there was no alternative. “It’s true we had to postpone the op at the very last minute” says neurosurgeon Johan Van Loon “but that is very exceptional. It’s something a doctor hopes never to have to do; but the corona wave is forcing us to make difficult choices every day. There’s a shortage of beds in regular wards but also in critical care where a quarter of beds must now be set aside for Covid care. There’s a shortage of staff too. Many care workers are ill.”

The doctor concedes the problem is getting bigger. More and more beds are having to be set aside for Covid care. The hospital looks a week ahead to see which operations can be postponed with the least damage, but last-minute postponements can’t be ruled out.

The hospital understands patient Guy’s frustration and is trying to puzzle out how he can be helped swiftly.